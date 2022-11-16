The facility in Ogle Drive is run by the The Isabella Community Association and hosts events and activities for around 20,000 people every year.

It is such a well-used building that the association had been looking into ways to replace the boiler system, which was installed more than 20 years ago and is beginning to show its age.

But now a £9,775 grant from the Banks Group community fund means it has been able to have a new energy efficient boiler fitted, which will ensure visitors can use the warm facility during the coldest parts of the year.

Isabella Community Centre manager Lesley Jenkinson with Jamilah Hassan, community manager at The Banks Group.

The Isabella Community Centre is a meeting point for groups of all ages, including the Little Kickers football club, youth club, family fitness boot camps, karate, lace-making and crafting organisations.Maths and English tuition is also available, a new sensory room is currently being built and plans for a new toddler group are currently being finalised.

Lesley Jenkinson, Isabella Community Centre manager, said: “The pandemic hit us hard, both in terms of having to close our doors for long periods of time and the impact this had on our finances, but we’re gradually building back up to where we were before.

“The boiler has been a long-term concern and replacing it has gradually become more of an urgent priority as time has passed, but we’ve simply not had the money available to get the job done.

“Getting this lump sum from the Banks Community Fund and being able to get the new system installed before the cold weather arrived is amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamilah Hassan, community manager at The Banks Group, added: “The Isabella Community Centre is at the heart of the local area and the dedication of all those that contribute to its success is really inspiring."