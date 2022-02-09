Blyth football team scores new kit thanks to Bellway

The Blyth Rangers first team outside Bellway’s Woodgreen development, with Captain Dan Burge and player Kieran Swann showing off their new, Bellway sponsored hoodies.

Players at Blyth Rangers Football Club are keeping warm with hoodies given to them by local housebuilder Bellway.

Bellway North East, which is building new homes at Woodgreen in Blyth, donated £500 to the club’s first team.

The team, which plays at Cowpen Park, competes in the North East Combination League.

Kevin Knox, manager of Blyth Rangers Seniors, said: “We are delighted to now have some of our first team’s kit sponsored by Bellway North East.

"Having previously sponsored some of our junior sides, this is the first time they have sponsored our senior first team and we hope it will be the beginning of a lasting relationship.

“Bellway has helped Blyth and neighbouring towns grow and develop strong communities with donations such as this one.

“Blyth Rangers always strive to be the best we can be both on and off the field.

"Not only do we represent our club but also our town and all our sponsors, who now include Bellway, and we hope to do them all proud.”

Emma Chesterton, sales director for Bellway North East, said: “We were pleased that Kevin reached out to us and we were able to support Blyth Rangers FC with sponsorship for the first team.

“We pride ourselves in our engagement with local communities in the areas we build and try to help wherever we can.