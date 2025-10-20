This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A Blyth entrepreneur has released a biography detailing his turbulent life – from being born on a council estate to becoming bodyguard for former US president George Bush.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mission Accomplished: A Boy from Blyth details the life of Ian Rutherford who, after many ups and downs, established a multimillion-pound security organisation.

“I’ve lived a mad life, and this book’s only a fraction of it. From growing up on a council estate to working with the former president of the United States and working around the world, it’s been a journey,” said Ian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the mid-1990s, Ian had established one of London’s largest security companies and his work took him to some of the world’s most high-profile environments.

Ian Rutherford with former US president George W Bush.

In 1999, he served as a bodyguard during US President George W Bush’s four-day visit to Monaco, an experience that included moments of high tension as he was detained at gunpoint.

Ian confessed: "This book isn’t about showing off, it’s about showing what’s possible when you keep going, no matter how tough it gets. It shows where I’ve come from and the lessons I’ve learned.”

At London’s Bagleys Nightclub in King’s Cross, Rutherford oversaw operations at Britain’s largest dance venue. However, the tragic murder of a team member under his command underscored the dangers and gravity of his profession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian added: "There’s enough that happened in my life to fill more books, but for now, I’m proud to share this chapter.”

Mission Accomplished: A Boy from Blyth is available in paperback and Kindle edition on Amazon.