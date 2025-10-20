Blyth entrepreneur and former bodyguard for George Bush releases turbulent life-story
Mission Accomplished: A Boy from Blyth details the life of Ian Rutherford who, after many ups and downs, established a multimillion-pound security organisation.
“I’ve lived a mad life, and this book’s only a fraction of it. From growing up on a council estate to working with the former president of the United States and working around the world, it’s been a journey,” said Ian.
By the mid-1990s, Ian had established one of London’s largest security companies and his work took him to some of the world’s most high-profile environments.
In 1999, he served as a bodyguard during US President George W Bush’s four-day visit to Monaco, an experience that included moments of high tension as he was detained at gunpoint.
Ian confessed: "This book isn’t about showing off, it’s about showing what’s possible when you keep going, no matter how tough it gets. It shows where I’ve come from and the lessons I’ve learned.”
At London’s Bagleys Nightclub in King’s Cross, Rutherford oversaw operations at Britain’s largest dance venue. However, the tragic murder of a team member under his command underscored the dangers and gravity of his profession.
Ian added: "There’s enough that happened in my life to fill more books, but for now, I’m proud to share this chapter.”
Mission Accomplished: A Boy from Blyth is available in paperback and Kindle edition on Amazon.