Diane Boyden, of Ark Royal Close, Blyth, admitted causing unnecessary suffering under the Animal Welfare Act, after failing to get veterinary treatment for her pet.

The 59-year-old was sentenced at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, where the bench imposed a 10-year ban on her keeping animals and ordered her to pay £100 costs, a £120 fine and £48 victim surcharge.

The court heard that on October 15 last year, RSPCA inspector Kirsty Keogh-Laws attended Boyden’s house, and was “immediately concerned” for the welfare of a Staffordshire bull terrier named Teagan.

Teagan had a lump the size of a tennis ball on her shoulder.

In her witness statement, Inspector Keogh-Laws, said: “Teagan appeared to be very underweight – I could clearly see her hips, ribs and spine. She had a large lump on her right shoulder, around the size of a tennis ball. It was hard to touch. She also had a lump on her back leg.

“Teagan appeared to be struggling to walk and appeared uncoordinated and disoriented when trying. She struggled to stand for any length of time and appeared confused.”

Inspector Keogh-Laws was told by Boyden that her dog had not seen a vet for “a number of years”.

With Boyden’s permission, Inspector Keogh-Laws took Teagan to a vet, who after assessment advised it would be in Teagan’s best interest to put her to sleep due to her suffering.

The vet who assessed Teagan said, in a written statement shown to the court, that Teagan had “extreme difficulties”, adding that she was “emaciated and with an ongoing health condition or severe starvation”, several masses on her body and possibly chronic kidney disease.

The vet added: “Having this in consideration, I would have concerns that Teagan is suffering. This could have been avoided with regular health checks that could have allowed early detection and therefore immediate action.”

Speaking after sentencing, Inspector Keogh-Laws said: “This is a very sad case where a dog suffered because she didn’t get the veterinary treatment she needed earlier.