A dad-of-two claims he nearly died after contracting a rare disease from a 'dirty' 4-star hotel while on a sunshine break in Turkey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Moore, 55, began suffering from a fever and chest pains after returning from a five-day holiday with partner Julie, 50.

The chef became so ill he was rushed to hospital and placed in an induced coma and his wife and kids told he may not survive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doctors confirmed he was suffering from potentially deadly Legionnaires' disease and he needed five days of hospital treatment, antibiotics and an IV drip.

Richard Moore in hospital with children Jamie and Lily. Picture: Irwin Mitchell / SWNS

Richard, of Blyth, said: “This holiday was meant to be a short break before I started a new job as an executive chef.

“Instead, it cost me my dream job, my health and very nearly my life.

“As a result of the memory loss, I can’t recall much of my time in hospital, but when I was admitted, I remember the fear and not knowing what was wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m lucky to be alive but it’s so upsetting to think my family were told I might not live.

Richard Moore with partner Julie. Picture: Irwin Mitchell / SWNS

“I never realised Legionnaires’ disease was so serious and I want to tell my story to make other people aware of the symptoms and the dangers.

“I wouldn’t want to think that other people were going off on a holiday unaware of what they could be walking into.

“If there are issues with the hotel then that needs looking at urgently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel fortunate to have pulled through. However, I do worry that someone else might not be as lucky as I was.”

Richard and his family paid £2,000 to stay at the hotel last August.

After arriving, Richard said he thought the hotel was dirty, old and dated.

He also noticed that the room felt damp and had grim fusty smell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I can’t specifically pinpoint to one thing but the water temperature fluctuated a lot in the shower.

"The bathroom and hotel generally looked run down and the sofa in hotel room beneath the air con felt damp throughout the holiday which made me think it was leaking."

Days after returning to the UK, Richard’s began suffering from flu-like symptoms.

He developed chest pains, shortness of breath and a fever and was admitted to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He spent a month in hospital and has been unable to start a new job as an executive chef.

Richard still continues to struggle with lethargy, weakness and mobility issues linked to Legionnaires’ disease.

He has now instructed travel illness lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate the cause.

Jennifer Hodgson, representing Richard, said: “Richard’s first-hand account of his experience at the hotel and contracting his illness is deeply disturbing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Legionnaires’ disease is an incredibly serious condition, and it can take several days from coming into contact with Legionella bacteria before symptoms of the illness start to appear.

“As Richard has since discovered, the effects of the disease can be long-term.

“Nothing can make up for the impact the illness has had and continues to have on Richard, but we’re determined to provide him with the answers and specialist support he deserves.

“Public buildings, such as hotels and offices, can have complex water systems, so it’s vital that all precautions are taken to prevent the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease developing.”