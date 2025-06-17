Blyth dad issues warning to holidaymakers after contracting deadly disease in Turkey
Richard Moore, 55, began suffering from a fever and chest pains after returning from a five-day holiday with partner Julie, 50.
The chef became so ill he was rushed to hospital and placed in an induced coma and his wife and kids told he may not survive.
Doctors confirmed he was suffering from potentially deadly Legionnaires' disease and he needed five days of hospital treatment, antibiotics and an IV drip.
Richard, of Blyth, said: “This holiday was meant to be a short break before I started a new job as an executive chef.
“Instead, it cost me my dream job, my health and very nearly my life.
“As a result of the memory loss, I can’t recall much of my time in hospital, but when I was admitted, I remember the fear and not knowing what was wrong.
“I’m lucky to be alive but it’s so upsetting to think my family were told I might not live.
“I never realised Legionnaires’ disease was so serious and I want to tell my story to make other people aware of the symptoms and the dangers.
“I wouldn’t want to think that other people were going off on a holiday unaware of what they could be walking into.
“If there are issues with the hotel then that needs looking at urgently.
“I feel fortunate to have pulled through. However, I do worry that someone else might not be as lucky as I was.”
Richard and his family paid £2,000 to stay at the hotel last August.
After arriving, Richard said he thought the hotel was dirty, old and dated.
He also noticed that the room felt damp and had grim fusty smell.
He said: "I can’t specifically pinpoint to one thing but the water temperature fluctuated a lot in the shower.
"The bathroom and hotel generally looked run down and the sofa in hotel room beneath the air con felt damp throughout the holiday which made me think it was leaking."
Days after returning to the UK, Richard’s began suffering from flu-like symptoms.
He developed chest pains, shortness of breath and a fever and was admitted to hospital.
He spent a month in hospital and has been unable to start a new job as an executive chef.
Richard still continues to struggle with lethargy, weakness and mobility issues linked to Legionnaires’ disease.
He has now instructed travel illness lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate the cause.
Jennifer Hodgson, representing Richard, said: “Richard’s first-hand account of his experience at the hotel and contracting his illness is deeply disturbing.
“Legionnaires’ disease is an incredibly serious condition, and it can take several days from coming into contact with Legionella bacteria before symptoms of the illness start to appear.
“As Richard has since discovered, the effects of the disease can be long-term.
“Nothing can make up for the impact the illness has had and continues to have on Richard, but we’re determined to provide him with the answers and specialist support he deserves.
“Public buildings, such as hotels and offices, can have complex water systems, so it’s vital that all precautions are taken to prevent the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease developing.”