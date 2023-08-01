News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Blyth Cricket Club to make ground improvements thanks to Ciccarelli and other community supporters

Blyth Cricket Club has thanked its community supporters for their backing as it looks to acquire new equipment to improve its grounds.
By Craig Buchan
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read

The club has a new electronic scoreboard on its shopping list to improve the spectator experience, as well as a cylinder cutter and aeration machine to improve the quality of the pitch.

Th purchases will be funded by community donations, notably of long term sponsor Ciccarelli

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Club chairman Surj Singh said: "We are tremendously grateful for the support we have received from Ciccarelli and the local community.

“These new acquisitions will not only bolster our junior development but also elevate the overall cricketing experience at Blyth Cricket Club."

The chairman presented a framed club shirt to Domenico Gregorio, owner of the Links Road ice cream shop, to thank him for his long term support of the club and its junior teams, which now have over 60 players on the books.