Blyth Cricket Club to make ground improvements thanks to Ciccarelli and other community supporters
The club has a new electronic scoreboard on its shopping list to improve the spectator experience, as well as a cylinder cutter and aeration machine to improve the quality of the pitch.
Th purchases will be funded by community donations, notably of long term sponsor Ciccarelli
Club chairman Surj Singh said: "We are tremendously grateful for the support we have received from Ciccarelli and the local community.
“These new acquisitions will not only bolster our junior development but also elevate the overall cricketing experience at Blyth Cricket Club."
The chairman presented a framed club shirt to Domenico Gregorio, owner of the Links Road ice cream shop, to thank him for his long term support of the club and its junior teams, which now have over 60 players on the books.