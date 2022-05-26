In 2019, Northumbria Flooring & Furniture had the privilege to give back to the community, and help a family in need in North Shields, when they assisted Nick Knowles & his DIY SOS Team.Fast forward three years, and they have again helped in another local project this time in Longframlington, Northumberland.Helping four generations of a local family, they supplied and fitted wool carpets and flooring throughout the property, to help this family to live together in comfort.James Cunningham, director of Northumbria Flooring, said that it has been an enjoyable time for all of his team; to be able to give back to the local community and to have the chance to work with DIY SOS again.To see how they got on, tune in to BBC1 on Tuesday, May 31, at 8pm.