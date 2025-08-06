Blyth community groups celebrate good work being done in town

A host of organisations gathered as a community to celebrate work being carried out on all fronts that is helping Blyth to flourish.

Bede Academy hosted the celebration which highlighted some of the good work being carried out in the town to help all sectors of society.

Principal Andrew Thelwell told invited guests: “This is the first time we have held this at Bede. Communities groups like those represented here are making a huge difference across the town.

“Here at Bede we are guided by a simple belief of ‘life in all its fullness’. This only comes when people are willing to give their time and talents to serve others. The work you do breathes life into our community.

“Together we help one another grow, the work these community groups do help people around overcome difficulty and gives people greater hope for the future. Everyone here contributes to make the community of Blyth richer.”

The evening was hosted by Bede Academy community ethos prefects Fred Chandler and Lily Milligan.

The guests heard stories of community projects, from representatives of charities, the academy’s Cadet Force, the chaplaincy and churches, to arts and culture and sport.

They were entertained by the Bede Academy Cantata Choir and the Blyth Shanty Singers.

Northumberland’s Lord Lieutenant Dr Caroline Pryer inspected the Combined Cadet Force and said: “This collective community engagement is the glue of our society and you have proved that time and time again.”

Les Walsh, head coach of Empire Boxing Club, which has just won the King’s Award for Voluntary Service, said: “One seven-year-old girl came into the club and her father said she couldn’t box as she was a girl.

“She said she could, and she went on to be a seven times national champion, boxed for Team GB and is the current world champion. We have some of the best athletes in the country and we are very happy to be part of this fantastic town, Blyth.”

Guests were asked to complete a questionnaire on how to further improve the sense of community.

Cadets from Bede being inspected by the Lord Lieutenant.

Bede Academy’s Head of Secondary, Shane Elsworth, added: “We wanted to celebrate the difference you make to our community and we were overwhelmed by the response. We will collate the results of the survey and look forward to strengthening our collective efforts.”