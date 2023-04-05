News you can trust since 1854
Blyth community group submits planning application for work on Newsham Primary School hub

Plans for a new community group in Newsham to set up a permanent hub have taken a step forward after a planning application was formally submitted.

By Craig Buchan
Published 5th Apr 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 13:46 BST

Lighthouse Community Hub was formed after community events run at Newsham Primary School, such as cookery lessons, coffee mornings for non-native English speakers, and adult learning classes, proved popular.

They were given a bungalow in the school grounds, formally a caretaker’s residence, and a planning application has now been submitted seeking permission to add a porch and alter the interior layout of the building.

Wendy Atkinson, senior leader at the school and one of the charity’s organisers, previously said the premises would allow the group to “engage with more people” and offer more in the community.

Wendy Atkinson, senior leader at the school, is one of the community group's leaders pushing to renovate the former caretaker's bungalow.Wendy Atkinson, senior leader at the school, is one of the community group's leaders pushing to renovate the former caretaker's bungalow.
The group is planning a “DIY SOS kind of thing” to help with renovation work if planning permission is granted.

The decision on the application is delegated, and is expected to be decided upon by planning officers in May.

Blyth