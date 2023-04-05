Lighthouse Community Hub was formed after community events run at Newsham Primary School, such as cookery lessons, coffee mornings for non-native English speakers, and adult learning classes, proved popular.

They were given a bungalow in the school grounds, formally a caretaker’s residence, and a planning application has now been submitted seeking permission to add a porch and alter the interior layout of the building.

Wendy Atkinson, senior leader at the school and one of the charity’s organisers, previously said the premises would allow the group to “engage with more people” and offer more in the community.

The group is planning a “DIY SOS kind of thing” to help with renovation work if planning permission is granted.