Blyth Coastguard officers recognised by Tynemouth Medal Trust for brave rescue of stranded children
Scott Reed and Sean Robinson’s life-saving actions have earned them bronze certificates from the Tynemouth Medal Trust as well as Chief Coastguard commendations.
The pair responded to an incident on Saturday, June 10 at around 7pm following a 999 call from the mother of one of the children, in which she reported that her daughter and two other young girls were in danger.
The three girls had become stuck in the mud in the River Blyth and the tide was coming in.
HM Coastguard dispatched the Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team and its Newbiggin counterpart to the scene, alongside Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, Blyth RNLI, and the North East Ambulance Service.
Scott entered the water as a rescue swimmer and was able to pick up one of the girls and bring her back to shore.
Sean then entered the water at the end of a tethered line, and brought the other two girls out of the water safely in two trips.
Ryan Douglas, senior coastal operations officer and leader of Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team, said: “The actions of Scott and Sean undoubtedly saved three children’s lives, continuing the fine traditions of HM Coastguard.
“Their professionalism, dedication to training, and commitment to lifesaving meant that they were able to execute three effective water rescues.
“The mum deserves credit too. She did the right thing by staying on shore, calling 999, and asking for the coastguard.
“Mud can be much more treacherous than it looks. Tide, cold, and pressure can combine to be deadly, so our advice is to steer clear.”
The Tynemouth Medal Trust recognises heroic deeds within the Tyne or the nearby sea, or by Tynesiders away from their home area.
It was established in 1895, inspired by the bravery of Tynemouth coastguard Edwin Hoar who, on 13 October 1891, risked his life to successfully bring ashore the last sailor trapped on a ship driven onto nearby rocks.
Commendations are given out by the Chief Coastguard for bravery or exceptionally meritorious service.