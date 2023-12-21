Two Coastguard rescue officers from Blyth have been honoured for their bravery during a daring rescue of three children earlier this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scott Reed and Sean Robinson’s life-saving actions have earned them bronze certificates from the Tynemouth Medal Trust as well as Chief Coastguard commendations.

The pair responded to an incident on Saturday, June 10 at around 7pm following a 999 call from the mother of one of the children, in which she reported that her daughter and two other young girls were in danger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three girls had become stuck in the mud in the River Blyth and the tide was coming in.

Tynemouth Medal Trust awards were presented to Scott Reed and Sean Robinson. (Photo by Maritime and Coastguard Agency)

HM Coastguard dispatched the Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team and its Newbiggin counterpart to the scene, alongside Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, Blyth RNLI, and the North East Ambulance Service.

Scott entered the water as a rescue swimmer and was able to pick up one of the girls and bring her back to shore.

Sean then entered the water at the end of a tethered line, and brought the other two girls out of the water safely in two trips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Douglas, senior coastal operations officer and leader of Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team, said: “The actions of Scott and Sean undoubtedly saved three children’s lives, continuing the fine traditions of HM Coastguard.

“Their professionalism, dedication to training, and commitment to lifesaving meant that they were able to execute three effective water rescues.

“The mum deserves credit too. She did the right thing by staying on shore, calling 999, and asking for the coastguard.

“Mud can be much more treacherous than it looks. Tide, cold, and pressure can combine to be deadly, so our advice is to steer clear.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tynemouth Medal Trust recognises heroic deeds within the Tyne or the nearby sea, or by Tynesiders away from their home area.

It was established in 1895, inspired by the bravery of Tynemouth coastguard Edwin Hoar who, on 13 October 1891, risked his life to successfully bring ashore the last sailor trapped on a ship driven onto nearby rocks.