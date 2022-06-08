The Guardian has rated the best seaside fish and chips restaurants in the UK.

The Guardian and Observer have compiled a list of the best seaside fish and chips shops in the country, with one in Blyth making it onto their Top 20.

Fish and chips remains one of the UK’s most popular takeaways, always tasting better with a big portion of sea air alongside it.

And in the list compiled by popular food critic Jay Raynor, sees Coastline recognised for its food and among the ‘national treasures’.

Coastline, in Blyth, has been ranked among the top 20 in the UK.

Located in Mermaid Car Park on Blyth Links, the popular restaurant is busy with visitors due to its close proximity to Blyth and Seaton Sluice beaches.

Speaking of Coastline, the Guardian wrote: “A sign tells you what spud varieties are being fried, alongside properly northern portions of mushy peas, gravy and curry sauce.”

Jay Raynor wrote: “Certainly, a fish supper taken on the couch at home can feel like a lovely indulgence that will ease you into a food coma’s sweet embrace.

"Eaten by the sea, however, where the winds roar and the sands give way beneath your feet, there is no room for words like indulgence.

"This is food as necessity. It’s a matter of survival.

"There are good reasons why fish and chips was not rationed during both world wars. It was never just a dish; a clever combination of deep-fried battered fish and deep-fried chipped potatoes.