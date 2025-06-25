From August 2025 to March 2026, Blyth town centre will come alive with a vibrant programme of free events, festivals, live performances, hands-on activities and creative experiences for all ages.

From a giant inflatable sculpture and a vintage market to a lantern parade, a fire garden and pop-up cinema events – all part of Blyth Celebrates – there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Cllr Wendy Pattison, cabinet member for culture and sport at Northumberland County Council, said: “We’re delighted to be closely involved with this fabulous project through our £95million Energising Blyth programme.

“Blyth Celebrates is about bringing people together, showcasing creativity and making unforgettable memories right here in the town.

Blyth Celebrates launch weekend. Picture: Andy Kruczek

“It’s about putting creativity at the heart of the town’s regeneration and we’re thrilled to invite everyone to get involved.”

The Blyth Celebrates Launch Weekend will kick things off in August.

Produced by Blyth Town Council, ASP Events and outdoor arts experts Walk the Plank, this exciting weekend of live music and creative workshops will take place on the newly redeveloped Market Place and coincide with the grand opening of Blyth’s new Market Pavilion – a cinema, events and socialising venue in the heart of the town.

The weekend will end with a spectacular finale – the People Powered Parade, produced by Walk the Plank. A dazzling procession led by a life-sized, bicycle-powered replica of Stephenson’s Rocket, brought to life by local residents, will wind through the town centre before finishing at the Market Place for a special closing event full of music and surprises.

Salt & Smoke: Stories of Blyth will offer immersive walking tours. Picture by Luke Waddington.

In September, Vintage Blyth will invite visitors to step back in time as the Market Place transforms into a treasure trove of retro style, upcycled goods, live music and traditional funfair rides, produced by ASP Events.

Meanwhile, Salt & Smoke: Stories of Blyth, produced by award-winning Northumberland-based company Novo Theatre (formerly November Club), will offer immersive walking tours filled with live storytelling and unforgettable characters that reveal Blyth’s past, present and future.

October will bring a half-term full of play, creativity and discovery. Visitors will be able to explore Luminarium – a stunning inflatable sculpture featuring glowing tunnels and colourful spaces, created by international artists Architects of Air.

Continuing the fun, Let’s Play, produced by Blyth Town Council, will fill the Market Place with energetic games, pop-up fun, and playful challenges for all ages and the town council will also produce a spook-tacular Halloween Parade.

Earth, Wind And Fire Garden. Picture: Andy Kruczek

As the nights grow darker, Earth, Wind & Fire Garden will light up Ridley Park in November, produced by Walk the Plank.The weekend will begin with a magical lantern parade, created by Blyth-based Headway Arts.

In late November, Blyth’s much-loved Christmas Lights Switch-On will return, presented by Blyth Town Council in partnership with Blyth Celebrates. It will kick off a month of festive fun with live performances, music and family-friendly entertainment.

Moving into 2026, February will see the launch of the Blyth Film Festival, bringing movie magic to both familiar and unexpected places around the town.

In March, Blyth Celebrates will wrap up in style with the Festival of Energy. It will be delivered in partnership with Port of Blyth, ORE Catapult, Energy Central Campus and Newcastle University.

For more information or to get involved, go to www.blythcelebrates.co.uk