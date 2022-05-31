Blyth care home ready to host special street-style party for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Waterloo Rest Home, in Blyth, is joining with other organisations to host the party, which will be their first in two years featuring entertainment following the Covid pandemic.
The home, whose residents range from 35 to 99-years-old, has been decked out in Union Jack flags and other Royal related memorabilia both inside and outside ahead of the event on Sunday, June 5.
A street-style party will be held in the grounds, with events also taking place inside.
A home spokesperson said: “Our residents are really looking forward to it.”