Staff at Waterloo House Rest Home put on the special party on June 5.

It was the home’s first party in two years featuring live entertainment following the Covid pandemic.

The home, whose residents range from 35 to 99-years-old, handed out special mementos to each of the residents while the premises were decked out in Union Jack flags and other Royal related memorabilia.

A street-style party was held in the grounds, while there was music, dancing, singing and plenty of food on offer.

