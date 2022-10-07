Through consistent events and a massive amount of commitment, Cancer Research UK’s Blyth Local Committee have seen their total hit the seven-figure milestone.

Members were thanked for their efforts at a reward and recognition celebration held at The Parlour in Blagdon, which included afternoon tea and an update on the impact they have made since 1961, at the charity’s Newcastle Centre.

The evening saw committee members and avid fundraisers receive some well deserved recognition and praise.

Members of the Cancer Research UK Blyth Local Committee with a cheque representing the £1 million they have raised for the charity.

Jean Hardie, former president, was presented with a certificate recognising 49 years of continuous service to Cancer Research UK and its predecessors.

The current president, Barbara Westgarth, accepted a certificate on behalf of her late husband and former president Dr David Westgarth, who died from cancer following 33 years’ service to Cancer Research UK.

All members of the committee were presented with flowers, a certificate of recognition and a pin badge by Stephen Farrell, divisional manager. A gesture acting as a massive thank you for the huge sum the team have raised.

Nicky McKenna, the charities relationship manager said: “Even during the pandemic, Blyth Local Committee has annually collected five figure sums for Cancer Research UK.

"They have forged enduring relationships with local businesses encouraging in memory donations from the community, held coffee mornings, fashion shows, supermarket collections and are currently planning wild swimming to keep their fundraising rolling.