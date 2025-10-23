Blyth cafe Tashas Retro Hideaway on UK Small Business Awards shortlists
Tashas Retro Hideaway was opened this summer. The theme is retro, encompassing the decades from the 1950s to the present day.
Owner Natasha Cowell said: “At first the idea of owning my own business scared me, but it’s the best thing I have ever done.
“I couldn’t have done it without the support from friends and family. I’ve always loved the retro and vintage styles, especially the music, and it makes my day seeing customers smile.
“The cafe is located on Simpson Street. A small street that can sometimes be overlooked. That’s why I came up with the hideaway part of the name.
“Our menu includes full English breakfasts, hot and cold sandwiches, jacket potatoes, cakes and my homemade pies and quiches, which customers frequently pre-order, and I provide afternoon teas with old china tea sets. I also occasionally create bespoke birthday cakes.
“I start work at 5am each morning working two jobs, often continuing late into the night to ensure adequate stock and preparation.
“Managing two occupations presents certain challenges – however, I deem it worthwhile in the long run. I have had the pleasure of meeting many delightful people who consistently make my day a happy one.”