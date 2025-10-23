A cafe in Blyth has announced that it has been shortlisted for the UK Small Business Awards in the Best New Buisness and Best Cafe categories, representing Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tashas Retro Hideaway was opened this summer. The theme is retro, encompassing the decades from the 1950s to the present day.

Owner Natasha Cowell said: “At first the idea of owning my own business scared me, but it’s the best thing I have ever done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I couldn’t have done it without the support from friends and family. I’ve always loved the retro and vintage styles, especially the music, and it makes my day seeing customers smile.

Tashas Retro Hideaway owner Natasha Cowell outside the cafe.

“The cafe is located on Simpson Street. A small street that can sometimes be overlooked. That’s why I came up with the hideaway part of the name.

“Our menu includes full English breakfasts, hot and cold sandwiches, jacket potatoes, cakes and my homemade pies and quiches, which customers frequently pre-order, and I provide afternoon teas with old china tea sets. I also occasionally create bespoke birthday cakes.

“I start work at 5am each morning working two jobs, often continuing late into the night to ensure adequate stock and preparation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Managing two occupations presents certain challenges – however, I deem it worthwhile in the long run. I have had the pleasure of meeting many delightful people who consistently make my day a happy one.”