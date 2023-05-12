Popular battle-themed event Blyth Battery Goes to War will return this month.

Blyth Battery, near the South Beach beach huts, will host the annual two-day event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21.

The event will feature music, dance, and battle re-enactments at the historical site.

Lindsay Durward, secretary of Blyth Battery Volunteers, said: "We are delighted and proud to announce our hugely exciting activities for the weekend.

“There is something for people of all ages, from children to the older generation."

Blyth Battery was built in 1916 to protect the Northumberland coast from the German Navy.

The artillery defence station, featuring two six-inch guns, was upgraded for the Second World War. The site also features a lookout station and armaments storage.

It is now a military and heritage museum run by volunteers, and is already reporting record visitor numbers this year.

Entry to the event, which runs from 10am to 4pm each day, is free, but donations are encouraged.

1 . Blyth Battery Goes to War Ready to defend Blyth. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Blyth Battery Goes to War Crowds watch on during the re-enactment on Blyth seafront. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Blyth Battery Goes to War Catching up with friends. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Blyth Battery Goes to War Getting ready for the battle re-enactment on Blyth beach. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

