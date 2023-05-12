News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Blyth Battery Goes to War battle re-enactment weekend to return this month

Popular battle-themed event Blyth Battery Goes to War will return this month.

By Craig Buchan
Published 12th May 2023, 16:22 BST

Blyth Battery, near the South Beach beach huts, will host the annual two-day event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21.

The event will feature music, dance, and battle re-enactments at the historical site.

Lindsay Durward, secretary of Blyth Battery Volunteers, said: "We are delighted and proud to announce our hugely exciting activities for the weekend.

“There is something for people of all ages, from children to the older generation."

Blyth Battery was built in 1916 to protect the Northumberland coast from the German Navy.

The artillery defence station, featuring two six-inch guns, was upgraded for the Second World War. The site also features a lookout station and armaments storage.

It is now a military and heritage museum run by volunteers, and is already reporting record visitor numbers this year.

Entry to the event, which runs from 10am to 4pm each day, is free, but donations are encouraged.

Ready to defend Blyth.

1. Blyth Battery Goes to War

Ready to defend Blyth. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Crowds watch on during the re-enactment on Blyth seafront.

2. Blyth Battery Goes to War

Crowds watch on during the re-enactment on Blyth seafront. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Catching up with friends.

3. Blyth Battery Goes to War

Catching up with friends. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Getting ready for the battle re-enactment on Blyth beach.

4. Blyth Battery Goes to War

Getting ready for the battle re-enactment on Blyth beach. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Northumberland