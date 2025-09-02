Miles Mason with his parents, Laura and David.

A baby from Blyth has tragically passed away after his parents campaigned to fund a pioneering machine which gave the family hope.

Miles Mason, whose life was sustained by a baby dialysis machine called the Nidus, passed away on August 23 in his mother’s arms after spending most of his short life in hospital.

During his illness, his parents Laura Priestner and David Mason dedicated themselves to helping others, successfully fundraising £5.6k to support wider access to the Nidus machine – which had been vital to Miles’s care and gave him a fighting chance.

A new fundraiser, set up with by a friend on GoFundMe, is focused on easing the financial pressure for Laura and David as they grieve. It will go towards funeral costs and supporting them in the weeks ahead.

Laura said: “Miles fought until his very last breath. Unfortunately, he became too weak and was really struggling. We had to make the worst decision for ourselves as parents but the best decision for our beautiful little boy.”

The Nidus (Newcastle infant dialysis and ultrafiltration system) was invented by Dr Malcolm Coulthard for newborn babies undergoing major surgery who went into kidney failure and needed haemodialysis to keep them alive.

The machine has undergone a successful clinical trial but there is a lack of funding to get it through regulatory approval and so is currently only used by the NHS in exceptional circumstances.

The earlier money raised will continue to go towards making this life-saving technology available for other children.