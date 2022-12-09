News you can trust since 1854
Bluebird Care issues blankets to help keep adults in North Tyneside and North Northumberland warm this winter

With temperatures hovering around zero, Bluebird Care has launched a campaign to help adults across North Tyneside and North Northumberland keep warm this winter.

By Charlie Watson
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

The care home specialist is reaching out to adults to help them stay cosy and comfortable during the colder months, especially with the cost of living crisis biting hard.

It has provided a warm fleece blanket for hundreds of people who receive care and support in their own home.

The initiative aims to provide additional comfort to people who may be reluctant to follow their usual heating habits this year.

Bluebird Care is helping people keep warm during the colder months.
Beyond offering warmth, the Bluebird Care team hope that the blanket will also act as a small act of kindness to combat the isolation that affects many older people throughout the winter months.

Julie McLellan, director at Bluebird Care North Tyneside and North Northumberland, said: “Our care assistants have a close relationship with each and every person that we support, and so we know that lots of people are looking for a bit of extra warmth and comfort at this time of year.”

Care assistants are also offering practical support for their customers as the temperature drops.

They are carrying out a specialist ‘winter assessment’ to ensure that their customers are living in a safe and comfortable environment. Care assistants will support customers to access heating, warm clothing or warm drinks as needed, and will work with their customers and their family members or loved ones and local support services to ensure that a long-term solution is in place.

The blankets are also hoped to be received as an act of kindness that will reduce social isolation.
