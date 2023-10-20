Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charles Udor Minto was a Nigerian middleweight boxing champion who campaigned to provide access to jobs and accommodation for the hundreds of black people who lived in North Shields in the 1930s and 1940s.

He came to live in North Shields in the 1920s and opened the Colonial House hostel and community centre at 3 Northumberland Place, where the plaque has been installed.

Elected Mayor of North Tyneside, Dame Norma Redfearn, said: “It is our privilege as a council to install a blue plaque to remember such an important figure in the history of North Tyneside in the twentieth century.

With the new plaque, from left, Caroline Pattinson of Pattinson Estate Agents; Chair of North Tyneside Council Cllr Brian Burdis; Justine King, Show Racism The Red Card; David Young, North Shields Heritology Project; and Siamak Zolfaghari from North Shields Library. (Photo by North Tyneside Council)

“Charles Minto fought tirelessly for the rights and welfare of the black community in North Shields.”

Charles was a founding member and president of the Coloured National Mutual Association based in North Shields, and later set up the International Coloured Mutual Aid Association.

It was when 300 West Indian and African seamen became stranded in North Shields at the outbreak of the Second World War that he pushed the government to support a new hostel.

Colonial House was opened in 1942 by future Prime Minister Harold Macmillan, who said at the opening: “We will intend this movement to be a lasting one and that it will spread.

“You are the pioneers. We recognise it, believe in it, and will give all possible assistance. I particularly thank Mr. Minto, who is the leading spirit.”

Charles went on to be awarded an MBE in 1949.

Caroline Pattinson, managing director of Pattinson Estate Agents, the current residents of the former Colonial House building, said: “We are delighted to have learned more about the extraordinary history of the building.

“There are often lots of unsung heroes in communities. It is fantastic that attention is being drawn to Charles Minto and hopefully his legacy can live on.”

North Shields Heritology Project has curated a display about Charles, which is on display in the foyer of North Shields Customer First Centre throughout Black History Month.

David Young, a member of the group, said: “His story is one of determination and resolve. No doubt he overcame many obstacles and hardships throughout his life.

“I think the skills he learned as a champion boxer he adapted well to help achieve his ambitions for the black community of North Shields.

“Against the odds he persuaded the government to open Colonial House during World War Two, in what would become the first of many such establishments across the country for black servicemen.

“After the war he continued to act as a spokesman for the black community of Shields, working hard to improve their job opportunities and confronting employment discrimination.