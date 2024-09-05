A blue plaque in honour of an eminent Amble man is set to be unveiled.

The plaque is in honour of pioneering children’s doctor Professor Sir James Calvert Spence, and is being placed on the house in Amble where he was brought up.

The event is the culmination of four years of planning by distinguished paediatric oncologist Sir Alan Craft, retired Amble GP Dr Paul Creighton, and home owner Matthew Connolly, who formed a team to find a way to get a blue plaque put up.

The Covid pandemic delayed the process along with significant damage to the house from Storm Arwen.

James Calvert Spence College in Amble.

Mr Connolly explained that at a local history meeting in February 2020, Professor Sir Alan Craft gave an enlightening talk about the life and work of Sir James and from this, it set some wheels in motion to recognise the importance of the man and his work.

Spence was born in Amble in 1892. He trained as a doctor at what was then Durham College of Medicine in Newcastle before receiving a Military Cross and Bar for ‘conspicuous gallantry’ and ‘devotion to duty’ during WW1.

After the war Spence continued his medical career with a landmark study of the Health and Nutrition of Certain of the Children of Newcastle. After WW2 a study into infant mortality found the highest levels of infant mortality to be in the poorest areas of the city. The main cause of the excess mortality appeared to be infection.

These two studies led on to one of the first ever longitudinal birth cohort studies, the Newcastle Thousand Families Study known as the Red Spots because of the marking on medical records. The study was the basis of much of community paediatrics for the next 50 years.

Craft worked at the RVI and became James Spence Chair of Child Health, teaching undergraduate medical students.

One of his former students, from Amble, will also be at the ceremony.

Mr Connolly said: “Sir Alan gained generous support from Newcastle University, Spence’s alma mater and from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (founded by Spence) this along with dogged encouragement from Paul who kept nudging things along, means we have finally got to the point of unveiling the blue plaque.”

In 2011 a merger of local schools including Coquet High School was named James Calvert Spence College.

The ceremony will take place from noon on Saturday, September 7 with a welcome reception at The Conference Room, Fourways2, Dilston Terrace, Amble followed by the unveiling of the plaque by Sir James’ granddaughter Dr Jane Elphick at the house, 94 Queen Street.

Mr Connolly said: “There are sadly, not as many blue plaques put up in the North East as the people and area deserve but it is hoped this, the first in Amble, will encourage others to recognise their history and celebrate the contributions people have made.”