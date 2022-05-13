Blue Flag success for North Tyneside's beaches

Blue Flags will again be flying over King Edwards Bay, Tynemouth Longsands and Whitley Bay beach after they secured the prestigious statu, as they have done for every year since 1994.

Environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy has today (Friday, May 13) announced the winners of the prestigious Blue Flag and Seaside Awards for summer 2022, as the international Blue Flag celebrates its 35th anniversary.

This year 80 beaches have met the high standard required for a Blue Flag award, while 128 beaches are displaying a Seaside Award.

Marcus Jackson with Sandra Graham, Cabinet Member for the Environment, and staff celebrate the latest Blue Flag awards for North Tyneside.

North Tyneside’s three beaches are among a group of only 57 across the country to win both awards.

The coveted Blue Flag is an international award bestowed on the cleanest and best-maintained beaches in the country, while the Seaside Award recognises the highest standards of beach management in England.

Cllr Sandra Graham, Cabinet Member for the Environment, said: “The Blue Flag and Seaside Awards signify that these beaches are absolutely first-class and that people can enjoy themselves in a clean, healthy, and safe environment.

“Winning these awards for another year is great news for our residents and visitors. It fills me with a great sense of pride, and I would like to thank our hard-working staff and volunteers for the work they do to maintain standards and retain these awards.

“We have been through some difficult times over the last couple of years and it’s fantastic that people can come out, be together with families and friends, and come to enjoy our stunning beaches. The Blue Flag is known all over the world and when people visit North Tyneside from other parts of the UK or overseas, they know the significance of it.

“We remain optimistic about the progress being made to regain the Blue Flag at Cullercoats. And we will commit extra resources again to keep our coast and beaches pristine this summer.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: “The success of these beaches in reaching the very high standards demanded is testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our blue spaces – from beach managers and volunteers to local residents and businesses.

"The huge commitment needed to maintain marvellous beaches worthy of these awards cannot be underestimated.

“People who visit a beach flying a Blue Flag or Seaside Award can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards.”

The Blue Flag and Seaside Awards are aimed at improving the quality of England’s coastline and promoting the country’s best beaches.

Among the criteria beaches are assessed against are:

Safety and services, such as first aid, lifeguards where necessary

Environmental information including displaying details about local eco systems

Water quality – Blue Flag beaches must meet the ‘excellent’ water quality standard as set out in the EU bathing water directive and Seaside Award winners must meet the 'sufficient’ standard.