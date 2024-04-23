Blow for community campaign to save The Forge Inn pub at Ulgham as formal bid is rejected
The Forge Inn, located in Ulgham, has been closed for business since 2019. In the same year, it was placed on the Asset of Community Value register by the local parish council.
After the owner informed Northumberland County Council of their ‘intention to dispose’ of the asset as per the Localism Act 2011, the fight formally started to keep the pub in local hands.
A Community Benefit Society (CBS) of residents was formed and their business plan included giving people in the area – and further afield – the chance to apply for shares in the CBS.
More than 250 members/shareholders made a pledge and the campaign received support from their local MP, Anne-Marie Trevelyan.
However, a recent update on the website set up for the initiative has revealed that it has suffered a blow.
It says: “Ulgham CBS have submitted a formal bid for The Forge Inn. Unfortunately, the bid has been rejected.
“The CBS are now assessing all options and all the shareholders have been fully updated. Further information will be added here as the situation develops.
“The Share Issue is now closed at present.”
The CBS plans involve turning the premises into a community hub – trading as a daytime café and public bar serving food from lunchtime to late evening, seven days a week. There would also be a small community shop to serve the village and also visitors.
Information from the Ulgham CBS website includes that The Forge Inn, previously known as the Anvil Inn, has a history of being a former blacksmith going back to the 1700s.
Seemingly it was common for blacksmiths to become publicans as the forge, being the only warm place in a village, was a natural place for the men to congregate in the evening, establishing the Ale House.
The Anvil Inn was renamed The Forge Inn by its new owners in 1975.
After visiting Ulgham and speaking with members of the Ulgham CBS earlier this year, Ms Trevelyan said: “The local support for returning The Forge to a thriving, friendly, welcoming hub for the village has been overwhelming, with great progress being made in a short space of time.”