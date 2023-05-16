Safety concerns with the main overhead lighting rig prompted the closure of the Bill Hugonin Auditorium last Thursday.

Further inspections have been carried out and it has emerged that some parts need to be replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although it is hoped that cinema screenings will be able to resume soon, it means live performances will have to be rescheduled or moved to alternative venues.

Damian Cruden, artistic director at Alnwick Playhouse.

No time frame has been given but Playhouse artistic director Damian Cruden has revealed the lead time to replace the parts is ‘considerable’.

He explained: “The rig is perfectly functional, however there are certain parts which are no longer certifiable due to their age. The lead time to replace these parts at present is considerable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have decided we cannot continue using the space until we have removed the now outdated elements.

"We hope that the space is soon reopened for cinema and as soon thereafter for live performance.

The main auditorium at Alnwick Playhouse.

"In the meantime, we will attempt to present as much of the existing programme as possible in alternative spaces and venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will keep our audiences up-to-date with any changes and hope their enjoyment of cinema and live performance is not inhibited.”

A gig by Lady Maisery on Thursday night was the first to be moved to the Northumberland Hall at short notice.

The next scheduled main house live performance is the sold-out Rock for Heroes on Saturday night. An alternative venue is being sought.

Events are still being held in the Studio Hub/Screen 2 and the café remains open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alnwick Playhouse will contact bookers directly regarding rescheduling but if you are uncertain please drop in or call the Box Office on 01660 660550.

The venue reopened in January 2020 after a £3.3m refurbishment, although the Covid pandemic subsequently meant it was closed for many months.

It initially closed its doors in August 2018 to undergo restoration and refurbishments. Northumberland County Council contributed £2.5m towards the cost, with the Playhouse raising a further £800,000.