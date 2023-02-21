The bulls on top of the gate at Blagdon Hall have been painted black and white, as a show of support for Newcastle United who face Manchester United in the final of the Carabo Cup on Sunday.

The famous white bulls which sit on top of pillars at the entrance to Blagdon Hall have acquired black stripes, in a not-so-subtle nod to the colours worn by Newcastle United.

But Toon fan Matt Ridley, 5th Viscount Ridley, revealed it was not the first time the iconic statues had had a lick of black paint.

He explained: "We at Blagdon estate are delighted to have a third chance to put black stripes on the famous white bulls of the south lodge on the old A1 in support of Newcastle United.

"It failed to help in 1998 and 1999 but who knows, maybe it will be third time lucky!"

Blagdon Hall, close to Cramlington, is a Grade 1 listed building and has been in the Ridley family since 1698.