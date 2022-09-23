The Bishop for the Hexham and Newcastle Diocese went to each class, answering questions and talking to the children. He blessed the school’s two prayer gardens and said a prayer with the children in them.

Headteacher Clare McGregor said: “The Early Years children presented the Bishop with a picture made up of all their handprints, which he said he would put up in his house.

“Our Year 4s were also really pleased to be able to join the rest of the parish for Mass on the day too at Our Lady and St Cuthbert's Church.”