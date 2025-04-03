Birthday celebrations for stalwart of the Rothbury community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the first women to be ordained by the Church of England has celebrated her 90th birthday.

Angela Palmer’s grandparents lived in Rothbury at Pondicherry when WWII broke out and she went there from her home in Newcastle to avoid the bombing. She now owns that cottage and retired there 30 years ago.

She celebrated her 90th birthday at the end of March with friends and relatives at Thropton Memorial Hall.

Retired Rothbury GP Frances Dower played the Northumbrian pipes as they came in, to enjoy sandwiches, cake and wine.

Angela trained at Clapham to become a Deaconess and a ‘Lady Worker’ in the Church of England. She had various roles in the church including youth leader, hospital chaplain at St. Nicholas Mental Hospital in Newcastle, and Chaplain at St Mary’s Stannington.

She was one of the group of women to be ordained in 1994, the year it was first possible.

The celebration was followed with a meal at La Mensa in Rothbury.