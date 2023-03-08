Its bingo night last Friday (March 3) at The Kings Arms Hotel on Hide Hill raised £1,149 to support victims who have lost their homes after the natural disaster last month.

The club supports Shelterbox, a partner to Rotary International, which delivers emergency shelter, tents, cooking equipment and tools in prepacked containers.

A spokesman for the club said: “We are grateful to everyone who supported the night and have helped some of the 1.5million people made homeless.

Berwick Rotary Club Vice-President Jim Jamieson calls the numbers.

“Thanks are due in particular to the hotel team for their generous support in relation to the event and to the businesses and individual club members who donated prizes for the night.

“The club hopes readers will support 27 Art House, Atelier, Berwick Boat Trips, Corvi’s Chip Shop, Foodful Hampers, Foxton’s, Grieve’s the Stationers, Magna Tandoori, Maltings Cafe Bar, Mavi Turkish Restaurant, Northern Edge Coffee, Repas 7, Rhapsody Hair Salon, Robertsons, Taffy’s Time Machine, Thistle do Nicely and the YHA Bistro Cafe to thank them for their generosity.

“Berwick Rotary’s next events are the Spirit of Sport day in April, a special event organised for disabled children and young people, and the ever-popular Party on the Parade taking place May 26 to 28.