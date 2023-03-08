Bingo event in Berwick raises more than £1,000 in aid of Syria and Turkey earthquake victims
Berwick Rotary Club organised a well-attended event in aid of the earthquake devastated parts of Turkey and Syria.
Its bingo night last Friday (March 3) at The Kings Arms Hotel on Hide Hill raised £1,149 to support victims who have lost their homes after the natural disaster last month.
The club supports Shelterbox, a partner to Rotary International, which delivers emergency shelter, tents, cooking equipment and tools in prepacked containers.
A spokesman for the club said: “We are grateful to everyone who supported the night and have helped some of the 1.5million people made homeless.
“Thanks are due in particular to the hotel team for their generous support in relation to the event and to the businesses and individual club members who donated prizes for the night.
“The club hopes readers will support 27 Art House, Atelier, Berwick Boat Trips, Corvi’s Chip Shop, Foodful Hampers, Foxton’s, Grieve’s the Stationers, Magna Tandoori, Maltings Cafe Bar, Mavi Turkish Restaurant, Northern Edge Coffee, Repas 7, Rhapsody Hair Salon, Robertsons, Taffy’s Time Machine, Thistle do Nicely and the YHA Bistro Cafe to thank them for their generosity.
“Berwick Rotary’s next events are the Spirit of Sport day in April, a special event organised for disabled children and young people, and the ever-popular Party on the Parade taking place May 26 to 28.
“Follow the Berwick Rotary page on Facebook as more details for these events will be revealed soon.”