Corporal Terry O’Neill served in the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers as a dog-handler and was killed in 1991 when a grenade was thrown over the wall of his Belfast army base. He was feeding his Labrador at the time.

The Eights and Aces are serving and former veterans and supporters from North East England and last Sunday, they took part in Operation Banner where they visited the graves of all Northern Ireland casualties buried in Northumberland.

The group was met by local Alnwick Royal British Legion members Peter Proctor-Cannon and Cllr Geoff Watson, who is also Alnwick Mayor.

The ceremony at Alnwick Cemetery to pay respects to Cpl Terry O’Neill.