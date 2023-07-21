News you can trust since 1854
Bikers honour soldier buried in Alnwick Cemetery who died in Northern Ireland

Members of the Eights and Aces motorbike group visited Alnwick Cemetery to pay their respects to a soldier who died during the conflict in Northern Ireland.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 11:14 BST

Corporal Terry O’Neill served in the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers as a dog-handler and was killed in 1991 when a grenade was thrown over the wall of his Belfast army base. He was feeding his Labrador at the time.

The Eights and Aces are serving and former veterans and supporters from North East England and last Sunday, they took part in Operation Banner where they visited the graves of all Northern Ireland casualties buried in Northumberland.

The group was met by local Alnwick Royal British Legion members Peter Proctor-Cannon and Cllr Geoff Watson, who is also Alnwick Mayor.

The ceremony at Alnwick Cemetery to pay respects to Cpl Terry O’Neill.The ceremony at Alnwick Cemetery to pay respects to Cpl Terry O’Neill.
Also present was Cllr Martin Harrington, chair of Alnwick Town Council’s Cemetery Committee, who said: “It was a pleasure to meet the bikers and it was an honour to take part in the ceremony and to pay respects to Cpl O’Neill.”

