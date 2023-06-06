News you can trust since 1854
Bikers descend on Alnwick for charity ride

Alnwick town centre was taken over by bikers when members of the Geordie Chapter of the Harley Davidson Owners’ Group (HOG) called in.
By Ian Smith
Published 6th Jun 2023, 08:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 08:57 BST

Around 100 riders took part in the annual “ABC” charity ride, so called as they start the ride at “A” Albemarle Barracks then ride through Northumberland stopping at Alnwick on the way to “B” RAF Boulmer. To end the ride they used to ride from Boulmer down the coast to HMS Calliope, however they now finish at the Volunteer Life Brigade Watch House.

Mayor Geoff Watson said: “I am delighted that Alnwick residents and visitors turned out in force to welcome the Harley Owners Club on their annual charity motorcycle ride.

"We were looking forward to an impressive show and we were not disappointed. The buildings in town reverberated as around 100 motorcycles roared into Bondgate Within.

Mayor Geoff Watson with some of the bikers in Alnwick.Mayor Geoff Watson with some of the bikers in Alnwick.
Mayor Geoff Watson with some of the bikers in Alnwick.
"I would like to thank the riders and organisers for providing us with a spectacular event.”

Bikers making their way through Alnwick town centre.Bikers making their way through Alnwick town centre.
Bikers making their way through Alnwick town centre.
