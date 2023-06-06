Around 100 riders took part in the annual “ABC” charity ride, so called as they start the ride at “A” Albemarle Barracks then ride through Northumberland stopping at Alnwick on the way to “B” RAF Boulmer. To end the ride they used to ride from Boulmer down the coast to HMS Calliope, however they now finish at the Volunteer Life Brigade Watch House.

Mayor Geoff Watson said: “I am delighted that Alnwick residents and visitors turned out in force to welcome the Harley Owners Club on their annual charity motorcycle ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were looking forward to an impressive show and we were not disappointed. The buildings in town reverberated as around 100 motorcycles roared into Bondgate Within.

Mayor Geoff Watson with some of the bikers in Alnwick.

"I would like to thank the riders and organisers for providing us with a spectacular event.”