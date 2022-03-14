Big turnout for Alnwick parade as Northumberland shows solidarity with Ukraine

The Duke and Duchess of Northumberland joined Mayor Lynda Wearn and the leader of Northumberland County Council, Glen Sanderson, at the front of the procession from the Market Place to Column Field on Sunday.

His Grace, the Duke of Northumberland, said: “The people of Alnwick have been incredibly generous to the Ukrainians in their hour of greatest need. This parade is our way of expressing further solidarity and support for people, like us, who wish to live their lives in liberty, in freedom and not under the yoke of an authoritarian dictatorship.

"The Ukrainian strength and resolve has been unbelievable. We all have immense respect for them and will continue to help them as their uncertain future unfolds.”

The parade makes its way through Alnwick.

Mayor Lynda Wearn told those in attendance how proud she was to be part of the community.

A collection point in the Northumberland Hall which was organised by Alnwick Town Council has already met with an amazing response since it opened.

"From the response we’ve had from donations to the turnout we’ve had today is just testament to the wonderful people of this town,” said Cllr Wearn.

Alnwick Baptist Church minister Chris Friend then gave a brief service.

Crowds turned out in Alnwick to show solidarity with Ukraine. Picture: Jane Coltman Photography

He said: “We stand with those in Mariupol without power, water and running out of food in freezing conditions.

"We stand with Ukrainian civilians killed by ambush as they sought to leave their beloved country.

"We stand for those in Kyiv and all the cities.”