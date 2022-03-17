Big Spring Clean to take place in Tynemouth

A 'spring clean' event is taking place in Tynemouth.

Totally Tynemouth’s Big Spring Clean will take place on Saturday, March 19, between 10am and 2pm and aims to bring the Tynemouth community together to give the village and surrounding areas a big tidy up following the wild winter weather.

The community-led event has support from North Tyneside Council’s litter marshals, while Surfers Against Sewage are providing litter picking and beach cleaning equipment and local businesses are offering some great rewards from discounted hot drinks, free sweets, and ice creams to keep all volunteers energised.

Totally Tynemouth are encouraging anyone with an hour or two to spare to come down to the War Memorial in the village anytime from 10am to help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several key areas have been identified to be tackled such as around Collingwood Monument, Front Street and around the Metro station.