A community campaign to save and develop a pub that has stood in a Northumberland village for many years has got off to a good start.

The Forge Inn, located in Ulgham, has been closed for business since 2019. In the same year, it was placed on the Asset of Community Value register with Northumberland County Council by the local parish council.

After the owner informed the county council of their ‘intention to dispose’ of the asset as per the Localism Act 2011, the fight formally started to keep the pub in local hands.

There is a deadline of March 5, 2024, for an offer to be accepted, so the Community Benefit Society (CBS) of residents have put together a business plan and this includes a share offer that has already raised £30,000 in its first few weeks. It runs until December 31.

If all goes to plan, the premises would become a community hub – trading as a daytime café and public bar serving food from lunchtime to late evening, seven days a week. There would also be a small community shop.

Dave Wilson, on behalf of the CBS management committee members, said: “We have had great support not only from the village, but also neighbouring communities, which has been very encouraging.

“We have received a letter of support from our local MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan this week, who is hoping to be able to schedule a visit to the pub in the new year. We have also received social media support from local county councillor David Towns.

“Local businesses were approached last week, so we are hoping for additional support there too.

“We received a positive response last week from HMRC to our application for ‘Advance Assurance on Tax Relief’. This indicates that our shares are likely to qualify for tax relief under the ‘Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS)’ and ‘Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS)’.”

In addition, the management committee has received advice and/or support from other community pubs in Northumberland and the North East, and from the Plunkett Foundation and Lesbury Community Shop.

For more information and to apply for shares, go to https://the-forge-at-ulgham.co.uk