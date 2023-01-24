The large building at 15 Bridge Street was a town house when it was first built hundreds of years ago, but it was then used by Brumell and Sample as its base until it was put on the market last year.

The Gazette revealed last month that it has now been sold. Andrew Lawson Estate Agents, which handled the sale, confirmed that “after trading as solicitors for over 250 years the premises are no longer going to be used for this purpose,” although the new owners had yet to disclose how they proposed to develop the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a planning application for a change of use has now been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

The former Brumell and Sample office building in Bridge Street, Morpeth, which has been sold.

A heritage statement by Napper Architects on behalf of the applicant, Alex Swinney, states ‘the client wishes to return the building to a residential use for the holiday let business – converting the building into six Airbnb type apartments that maximise the character and features of the existing building’.

The response to the bid from the Morpeth Chamber of Trade has been positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ken Stait, the group’s chairman, said: “This proposal looks like it can use a unique building without losing the character of this town house.

“Any move to add to Morpeth’s offer of high-quality accommodation must be a good thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are always looking for ways to attract more visitors to the town and spend money in the shops and restaurants, so this proposal would be a welcome addition.”

The interior of the property still retains many original character features such as carved architraves and an elegant, gently rising circular staircase, behind which is an eye-catching large domed window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The heritage statement for the planning application also includes the following: ‘As part of the change of use, the building is to be repaired and restored – with particular emphasis on the remaining key historic building fabric, the main elevation, staircase, cornice and fireplaces.

‘In terms of the National Planning Policy Framework and the levels of harm relating to the significance of designated heritage assets, the courts have clarified the three instances to be substantial harm, less than substantial harm and no harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘In summary there will be less than substantial harm as a result of the these proposals. There will be a loss of some internal fabric to the rear offshot, however there will be an enhancement of the asset as a result of the external work and internal work.

‘This enhancement has been provided by securing an optimum, but appropriate, use that is viable and justifiable to return the building to a good state of repair.’

Advertisement Hide Ad