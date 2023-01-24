Bid to give major property in Morpeth's Bridge Street a new lease of life
An application to convert an historic building in a prime Morpeth location from law firm offices into six ‘Airbnb type apartments’ has been welcomed by a group representing businesses in the town.
The large building at 15 Bridge Street was a town house when it was first built hundreds of years ago, but it was then used by Brumell and Sample as its base until it was put on the market last year.
The Gazette revealed last month that it has now been sold. Andrew Lawson Estate Agents, which handled the sale, confirmed that “after trading as solicitors for over 250 years the premises are no longer going to be used for this purpose,” although the new owners had yet to disclose how they proposed to develop the property.
However, a planning application for a change of use has now been submitted to Northumberland County Council.
A heritage statement by Napper Architects on behalf of the applicant, Alex Swinney, states ‘the client wishes to return the building to a residential use for the holiday let business – converting the building into six Airbnb type apartments that maximise the character and features of the existing building’.
The response to the bid from the Morpeth Chamber of Trade has been positive.
Ken Stait, the group’s chairman, said: “This proposal looks like it can use a unique building without losing the character of this town house.
“Any move to add to Morpeth’s offer of high-quality accommodation must be a good thing.
“We are always looking for ways to attract more visitors to the town and spend money in the shops and restaurants, so this proposal would be a welcome addition.”
The interior of the property still retains many original character features such as carved architraves and an elegant, gently rising circular staircase, behind which is an eye-catching large domed window.
The heritage statement for the planning application also includes the following: ‘As part of the change of use, the building is to be repaired and restored – with particular emphasis on the remaining key historic building fabric, the main elevation, staircase, cornice and fireplaces.
‘In terms of the National Planning Policy Framework and the levels of harm relating to the significance of designated heritage assets, the courts have clarified the three instances to be substantial harm, less than substantial harm and no harm.
‘In summary there will be less than substantial harm as a result of the these proposals. There will be a loss of some internal fabric to the rear offshot, however there will be an enhancement of the asset as a result of the external work and internal work.
‘This enhancement has been provided by securing an optimum, but appropriate, use that is viable and justifiable to return the building to a good state of repair.’
Brumell and Sample began trading in the town in 1770. It is now known as Savage Silk Law and its Morpeth office closed at the end of April 2022, although a full range of services are still available via the Savage Silk website.