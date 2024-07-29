Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application for artists’ studios and creative workspace in a section of the Berwick Barracks site has been approved.

The Berwick Barracks Partnership is aiming to transform the Barracks through its Living Barracks major refurbishment initiative and the latest bid as part of its plans got the green light from Northumberland County Council under delegated powers.

The application in full states: ‘Change of use of ground floor of vacant Block G in West range to artists’ studios and creative workspace. The proposal includes six artists’ studios, artists’ wet space, kitchen facilities and toilets.’

Chaired by English Heritage, the partnership includes Berwick Barracks Heritage Trust, The King’s Own Scottish Borderers, the county council and The Maltings (Berwick) Trust.

Berwick Barracks. Picture courtesy of English Heritage.

In approving the bid, the report by planning officers included the following: “The site location is such that there would be no substantive concerns regarding neighbouring amenity.

“The council's Built Heritage and Design Officer notes the proposed approach to remove later partitions and broadly reinstate the original floor plan is welcome.

“The metal access ramp proposed to the front entrance is similar to the temporary ramp approved under previous applications (24/00021/FUL and 24/00022/LBC). This was found to be harmful, but acceptable, due to the overall temporary use proposed.

“In this instance, the artists’ studios are not a temporary use. However, the proposed ramp is described as temporary.