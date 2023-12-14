A long-awaited planning application has now been lodged to redevelop a large derelict site in the Morpeth area.

Plans have been drawn up to create a care home and a number of care apartments on the site of the former Benfield Motors showroom, in Castle Square near one of the entrances to Carlisle Park.

David Nicholson, a spokesman for developers Roseville (Hillgate) Limited, said that after many years and the subsequent acquisition of a number of neighbouring properties adjacent to the original Benfield site, Roseville is finally in a position to move forward with what it believes is a viable and sustainable development.

The developers have had many years experience in developing similar projects in the past and feel confident that what is being proposed will be well received by the people of Morpeth.

An artist’s impression of a section of the proposed development.

The full description of the planning application, which has now been validated by Northumberland County Council and can be viewed at its online Public Access Planning Register using the reference 23/04342/FUL, is ‘the demolition of all the existing buildings and the construction of a residential care home and care apartments’.

A total of 105 apartments is being proposed, a combination of 81 single bedrooms and 24 suites.

Mr Nicholson added: “This has been a long and tortuous process – not least because of the complexities of the original site layout and the costs involved with the demolition of the existing buildings and concrete flooring, but also because of the costs involved in removing the buried fuel tanks and the contaminated soil within the site.

“Over the years we have successfully negotiated purchasing other adjacent sites next to the original car showroom and now feel confident enough for the development to proceed.

The site of the former Benfield Motors garage in Morpeth.

“This proposed development is a fantastic opportunity for people to start embracing the next chapter of their lives, to start planning for their future and to assist them in their retirement planning choices – whether it be downsizing, inheritance tax planning or just looking for quality, supportive living in the middle of the community.”

The planning statement on behalf of the applicant states that comments raised during discussions with the county council’s planning department and from ‘engagement with local stakeholders, including a presentation at the Morpeth Forum’ were taken onboard when it came to the design so the development can ‘contribute positively to the character and appearance of the area’.

It also included the following: ‘The single bedroom apartments have been designed and predominantly located in close proximity to each other and near to communal lounges.

‘This is to ensure that residents are able to meet, engage and interact with other residents in order to allow future residents to build friendships with others within the care home.

‘The economic benefits of the scheme will be investment into the local economy, support direct construction jobs and spin-off jobs in the supply chain, job creation within the care sector as part of the proposed use and provide additional expenditure in the local economy and support local amenities and services.’