Better broadband transforms life for Northumberland holiday business

Dave and Harvest Harris-Jones of Laverock Law Cottages and Glamping. Picture: The Traveller and the Bear

Laverock Law Cottages and Glamping, near Lowick, is run by Harvest and Dave Harris-Jones.

For years they struggled with a weak internet connection, but the situation came to a head during the pandemic and the couple realised they had to upgrade if their business was to survive.

Extra pressure was being put on their internet because their children were being home schooled, Harvest was training to be a yoga teacher and they were taking part in regular online meetings. Guests also took it for granted that they would have access to a high-speed internet connection.

“Connection had always been a problem for us,” said Dave.

“It was a case of one user at a time, a constant juggle and compromise between family and guests, which was incredibly frustrating.

"The world changed so much during Covid with online bookings for attractions becoming the norm and guests expecting to be able to stay connected to loved ones, not to mention carry out the odd virtual work meeting.

"We were on the verge on losing business unless we addressed it.”

With the support of the Rural Design Centre Innovation Project, the couple enlisted rural broadband experts Alncom to install full-fibre broadband to their home and holiday cottages and the change has been transformational.

The connections were funded through the government’s Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme.

“Having complete connection and not having to worry about it has made a massive difference,” said Harvest.

“To turn what was a threat into an opportunity has opened so many doors for us and made us so much more resilient.

Dave added: “We’ve just had a family return to stay with us – when they were here a few years ago they said, while they loved the place, they wouldn’t be back unless we improved our connection. That shows how far we’ve come and how vital it is.”

The government is providing up to £210m worth of voucher funding as immediate help for people experiencing slow broadband speeds in rural areas.

Vouchers worth up to £1,500 can be issued to homes, and £3,500 to businesses to help cover the costs of installing gigabit broadband.