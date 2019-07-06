Best of Britain: Northumberland voted as one of our favourite places for a 'staycation'
A new survey into the most beautiful locations across the UK has revealed Northumberland as one of the nation’s favourite places for a ‘staycation’.
Celebrated for its beautiful countryside, rich coastline and pretty towns, the county ranked in the top five destinations for its outstanding beauty.
Northumberland beat stiff competition from popular favourites, including Yorkshire, Edinburgh and London.
The research was carried out by photo-printing specialist CEWE.
It also found that Northumberland’s beaches were amongst the most-loved in the UK, with Bamburgh topping the chart as one of Britain’s most photogenic locations.
Lindisfarne also ranked in the UK’s top 20 landmarks.
The study revealed a continuing trend into Brits preferring to holiday at home, rather than travelling abroad.
According to the survey, 83% of Brits are looking to ‘staycate’, with the majority (63%) revealing convenience and cost were key considerations when choosing to take their main summer holiday in the UK.
The study also found peace, isolation, exploring somewhere new, and beautiful scenery were also major driving factors for those choosing to ditch the passport and holiday at home instead.
Cornwall was crowned as the number one staycation location, with Devon, Dorset and Somerset coming ahead of Northumberland in the chart.
Norfolk and Lancashire rounded off the top 10.
Clare Moreton, Digital Marketing Director at CEWE, said: “The UK is spoilt for choice when it comes to beauty spots, and this really comes across with our research, from the stunning York bars walls, to Bamburgh Beach and further afield, there’s so much choice and beautiful scenery that the UK has to offer.”