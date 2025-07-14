Northern Trust Company Ltd is pleased to announce the business expansion of an existing tenant, a premium home fragrance and giftware company, at the Coopies Lane Industrial Estate in Morpeth.

Best Kept Secrets has expanded its operations at the estate, increasing its footprint from 5,484 sq ft to 7,655 sq ft.

The company first moved to Coopies Lane in 2010 and has since grown its business and customer base both regionally and nationally.

The move sees Best Kept Secrets take two of the newly refurbished units in Block 5 at Coopies Field, which has recently undergone a transformation from a single 19,759 sq ft unit into five high-quality industrial spaces ranging from 2,995 sq ft to 4,731 sq ft.

The team at Best Kept Secrets Ltd and Northern Trust’s Barry Nelson.

Following strong demand, just one of the newly refurbished units remains available.

Vanessa Curry, director at Best Kept Secrets Ltd, said: “We’ve been proud to call Coopies Field home since 2010 and we’re delighted to take this next step in our growth journey.

“The location works perfectly for our team and our logistics operations, and the newly refurbished space gives us the room we need to expand production and enhance efficiency. We’re excited for what the future holds.”

Barry Nelson, regional property director at Northern Trust, added: “It’s fantastic to see a long-term tenant like Best Kept Secrets continue to thrive at Coopies Field.

“Their expansion is a testament to the strength of the local business community and the strategic improvements we’ve made to the estate. We wish Vanessa and the team continued success in their new space.”