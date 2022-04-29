Best Indian restaurant in Northumberland award for Magna Tandoori

Oliul Khan, centre, his nephew Suleman Khan, left, and his brother Jahangir Khan, right.

The family-run business on Bridge Street received the crystal trophy after impressing the award judges with its menu and service.

According to the award information: ‘Awardees must be able to demonstrate expertise within their given field, dedication to customer service and satisfaction, and commitment to excellence and quality.’

Oliul Khan from Magna Tandoori said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award. It is a massive achievement for the year 2022 as this year will be our 40th anniversary in November.

“We truly like to thank all of our customers and everyone in the Northumberland region for the love and support we have received from everyone has given us all motivation to continue for four decades.”