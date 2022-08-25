Best ever GCSE results at Ashington Academy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite being the first year group nationally to sit GCSE examinations since 2019, an impressive 74 per cent of its Year 11 students received five passes or higher (including English and maths).

Overall, students outperformed the national average – achieving over half a grade higher than their peers nationally with results particularly strong in English, maths, biology, chemistry and physics, as well as philosophy and ethics.

Kayleigh Porter achieved an exceptional set of results with seven grade 9s, one Distinction* and two grade 8s. Kayleigh will now study chemistry, biology, maths and French at the NE6 Sixth Form.

Alex Pallas achieved an impressive seven grade 9s, one Distinction*, one grade 8, and one grade 6. Alex has enrolled in NE6 to study maths, further maths, physics and chemistry.

Other top performers include Ella Patterson, who achieved five grade 9s, three grade 8s and two grade 7s. Ella has enrolled at NE6 to study maths, geography, law and economics.

Daniyal Iqbal achieved four grade 9s, one Distinction*, three grade 8s and two grade 7s. Daniyal will begin his A-level studies in maths, further maths, chemistry and physics at NE6.

Jed Bird, who achieved four grade 9s, three grade 8s, two grade 7s and one grade 6, is going to continue his studies in maths, further maths, chemistry and product design at NE6.

Ciara Hall achieved three grade 9s, one Distinction*, five grade 8s and one grade 7. Ciara now intends to study maths, French and biology at NE6.

Head of school Yvonne Weston said: “I am thrilled to be celebrating a phenomenal set of results with our Year 11 students today.

“Our students have worked exceptionally hard over the last few years and these excellent results reflect their tremendous efforts.

“At this time of celebration, I want to pass on my thanks to our teaching team at Ashington Academy and also to the community who have put their trust in us and supported us in making change for the better over the last few years.

“We are so excited to see what these students go on to achieve and are delighted that so many have decided to stay on at our Sixth Form.”