Berwick's unique Christmas card
When Berwick’s Civic Party were considering how their official Christmas card for 2021 could be something spectacular, they sought the help of a local resident who is an internationally-known potter.
They asked Peter Thomas to draw a unique card in his usual ‘pottery’ style with the Guildhall on the front, a Christmas tree and snow, surrounded by drawings of Berwick and its activities.
He agreed and after much work and a lot of consideration, the card was made in three connected parts – a free standing, double-sided triptych.
Peter’s wife Margaret had a great deal of input in the design and layout.
Kevin Shearer, managing director of Printspot, worked closely with the artists and Mayor.
After Peter hand-painted the card, he liaised with the printer to ensure the colour was as required before production went ahead.
The Civic Party thanked Peter, Margaret and Kevin for their efforts.
The Christmas card is sent to schools, hospitals, churches, care homes, the Armed Forces and many civic dignitaries.