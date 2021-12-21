Berwick's unique Christmas card

The Christmas card is sent by the Mayor, Mayoress, Sheriff and Sheriff’s Lady.

They asked Peter Thomas to draw a unique card in his usual ‘pottery’ style with the Guildhall on the front, a Christmas tree and snow, surrounded by drawings of Berwick and its activities.

He agreed and after much work and a lot of consideration, the card was made in three connected parts – a free standing, double-sided triptych.

Peter’s wife Margaret had a great deal of input in the design and layout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Shearer, managing director of Printspot, worked closely with the artists and Mayor.

After Peter hand-painted the card, he liaised with the printer to ensure the colour was as required before production went ahead.

The Civic Party thanked Peter, Margaret and Kevin for their efforts.