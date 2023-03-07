The service, which is operated by Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels (BARK), was launched in November to help people struggling to feed their beloved pets.

The cost of living crisis means many owners are turning to food banks for their animals, as well as themselves, which is why BARK decided to set one up.

The charity said it had been overwhelmed by the number of donations it has received but, for the first time since it opened, it has run out of essential items.

Outside and inside the pet food bank premises in Berwick.

The BARK pet food bank is currently feeding around 20 cats and 10 to 15 dogs a weekly. But donations are starting to taper off because people have less spare cash at the end of each shop.

Lynda Scott, vice chairwoman, said: “It is gaining momentum, it’s getting busier and busier.

"I don’t know how long we will be doing this, but for as along as its necessary we want to help.

"People are really really generous, it’s wonderful, but demand is getting stronger.

"I think that because the cost of living crisis is biting more now because were in the new year and the bills are going up yet again, I think that the demand is going to explode.”

Donations can be dropped off at supermarkets in Berwick, including Morrisons, Tesco and Asda. BARK then distributes the food to pet owners who need support in the town, and in the Scottish Borders.

The kennels have been operating at full capacity for several months now, and it is hoped the existence of the food bank will mean owners will be able to hang on to their pets, instead of being forced to give them up.

Lynda added: “I would really like people not be worried about coming because we’re not here to judge we’re here to help. It’s a helping hand.

“A lot of folk don’t like to take charity and a lot of people are missing out on their own meals to make sure that they can feed their pets, and that is wrong.”