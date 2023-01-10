Northern Soul Kitchen (NSK), which was formed seven years ago with the concept of intercepting unsold food and creating pay-as-you-feel meals out of it and runs a café at 19 West Street, is hoping that more people will be willing to lend a hand.

A Crowdfunder at the end of last year aimed to bring in £18,000 in donations and whilst there was support from around 100 people, it was unsuccessful. The team felt it was not worth asking for a smaller amount because it would have just been a short-term fix.

Project manager Millie McRobbie previously told the Gazette that NSK was not giving up and a public meeting would be held to talk about the next steps so the lifeline for a number of people struggling to make ends meet can stay afloat.

It has now been announced on the social enterprise’s Facebook page that the meeting will take place on Friday, January 20 from 6pm upstairs at YHA Berwick (Dewar’s Lane Granary).

The post also included the following: “Since our inception in 2015, Millie has been at the helm and behind her an amazing workforce of a few paid staff who always have gone above and beyond – plus an extraordinary group of hard-working volunteers who we wouldn’t be here without.

“However, we find ourselves relying heavily on a few core individuals who are burned out, feeling like we're running out of fresh ideas and the motivation to carry on.

“We asked for money via the Crowdfunder, but actually more importantly we need more hands on deck. We'd love to have a more active role within the community, a diverse active board of directors and more volunteers to help run the pick-ups and café.

“We are inviting you to come forward if you have any interest in Northern Soul Kitchen and its future. This is the time to show up and get together to carry on this community project.”