Northern Soul Kitchen (NSK) was formed seven years ago. It intercepts perfectly decent but unsold food, turns it into delicious meals and then sells the dishes at a “pay-as-you-feel” rate.

It has a café at 19 West Street and is a lifeline for people struggling to make ends meet. However, it is now struggling itself financially.

But director and project manager Millie McRobbie is determined not to throw in the towel, and therefore organised a public meeting to discuss possible next steps – stressing the importance of more people being involved in the running of the business and volunteering at the café.

Approximately 70 people attended the meeting, which took place at YHA Berwick (Dewar’s Lane Granary). Millie set out the challenges facing the social enterprise as 2022 had been a difficult year and potential actions were discussed.

NSK has now issued an update on the first steps it is taking to get more people involved and hopefully make the business more secure.

Millie is creating a newsletter to be released to the mailing list members whenever changes are afoot, meetings are held or events of interest are taking place.

A new committee will also be formed in the coming weeks with the hopes of creating a functional working group to assist in the running of the project.

For more information about the social enterprise, go to the Northern Soul Kitchen Facebook page.

Speaking to the Gazette, Millie said: “The meeting was very well attended and it was great to see a room full of people who want us to keep going. Hopefully, we will get some new blood to help us with our operations.

“I asked people to put forward their suggestions for what can be done to improve our position and 62 people have now asked to be on our mailing list.

“In March, we will be looking for a new team member to join myself as co-working project managers. This person will be driven in expanding and developing Northern Soul Kitchen, passionate about the environment and community, and competent in the kitchen and in a leadership role.