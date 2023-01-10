Northern Soul Kitchen (NSK) was formed seven years ago and has a rather unique business model.

It intercepts perfectly decent but unsold food, turns it into delicious meals and then sells the dishes at a “pay-as-you-feel” rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a café at 19 West Street and is a lifeline for people struggling to make ends meet, but is now struggling itself financially.

Northern Soul Kitchen was formed with the concept of intercepting unsold food and creating pay-as-you-feel meals out of it.

A Crowdfunder at the end of last year aimed to generate £18,000 and although there was support from around 100 people, it was unsuccessful.

The team also felt it was not worth asking for a smaller amount, because it would have just been a short-term fix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But project manager Millie McRobbie is determined not to throw in the towel, and has therefore organised a public meeting to discuss possible next steps and a way to keep the business alive.

The meeting will take place on Friday, January 20 upstairs at YHA Berwick (Dewar’s Lane Granary) and will start at 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NSK posted on Facebook: “Since our inception in 2015, Millie has been at the helm and behind her is an amazing workforce of a few paid staff who always have gone above and beyond , plus an extraordinary group of hard-working volunteers who we wouldn’t be here without.

“However, we find ourselves relying heavily on a few core individuals who are burned out, feeling like we're running out of fresh ideas and the motivation to carry on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We asked for money via the Crowdfunder, but actually more importantly we need some more hands on deck. We’d love to have a more active role within the community, a diverse active board of directors and more volunteers to help run the pick-ups and café.

“We are inviting you to come forward if you have any interest in Northern Soul Kitchen and its future. This is the time to show up and get together to carry on this community project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad