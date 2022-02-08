Berwick's new leisure centre opens its doors

The ribbon cutting for the new sports and leisure centre in Berwick was carried out by Coun Jeff Watson, county council cabinet member with responsibility for healthy lives. Picture by Helen Smith.

The centre will be buzzing with activity as fitness classes get into full swing, the swimming pool is in action and the indoor bowling green is in use.

Some people will come in for a cuppa and catch up with friends in the new Hive café, while others will enjoy the peace and relaxation of the new Tranquillity Spa.

The centre, managed by Active Northumberland and located on the site next to the current leisure centre in Tweedmouth, is being built in phases and it is the biggest phase – phase one – that has opened today. The project has been fully funded by Northumberland County Council.

Pool facilities at the new centre.

Residents can pay-as-they-go when they visit the centre but there are a range of membership options, some for 85p per day, which works out cheaper for regular users and has additional benefits.

These include expert one-on-one support and guidance, a specially tailored training package for their personal fitness journey, a health check, access to advance bookings on classes and activities and earning loyalty points each time they visit.

Mark Warnes, chief executive of Active Northumberland, said: “The new facilities will transform the way sport and activity is provided in the area, offering opportunities for the whole community to enjoy.

“The atmosphere in the centre is fantastic. It’s a high-quality, welcoming and modern environment and our experienced team of staff are here to help support local people on their personal health and well-being journey.

“We are very excited about the future and the importance it will play in the local community.”

The second phase of the work to the centre will see the creation of a new four-court sports hall. This is expected to be complete by September 2022.

During the construction of phase two, customers will still be able to access the current sports hall. The full project is set to be completed by March 2023.

The new centre has been designed by GT3 Architects and Tolent Construction Ltd was the official contractor.