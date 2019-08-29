Berwick's Lucy Bronze named as UEFA's women's player of the year
Northumberland footballer Lucy Bronze has been named UEFA Women's Player of the Year.
The 27-year-old was named winner of the accolade for the 2018/19 season at the star-studded UEFA Awards held in Monaco on Thursday night.
The England international is the first defender to win the poll of coaches and journalists.
The earned rave reviews for her performances at this summer's World Cup finals in France, where the Lionesses reached the semi-finals, leading coach Phil Neville to describe her as the best in the world.
Lucy picked up 88 points in the voting, way ahead of Lyon teammate Ada Hegerberg on 56 points.
The award also comes after a great domestic season with her French club, winning the UEFA Women's Champions League, French League and French cup treble.
She was also named in the UEFA Women's Champions League Squad of the Season.
As well as reaching the World Cup semi-final, she also won the tournament's Silver Ball and was also a SheBelieves Cup winner.
She said: "I'm ecstatic and super humbled to have won the award up against two fantastic players who I know really well at Lyon: two great girls, great players.
"I want to say huge thanks to the Lionesses, the England team. We had a great summer and I don't think I would have won this award if it wasn't for them.
"The same goes for the Lyon team. We had an amazing season, we won the treble. I think any one of those girls could have been up here receiving this award."
Lucy studied at the Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick, before moving to North Carolina to study at UNC and then later at Leeds Metropolitan University.
The Berwick-born star began her junior footballing career at Alnwick Town before joining Blyth.
She later joined Sunderland, Everton, Liverpool, and Manchester City. She now plays for French side Olympique Lyon