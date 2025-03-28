Isabella and Olivia are the first girls in the Berwick Division to achieve this accolade.

The excellent efforts of Isabella Ayre and Olivia Bell have been rewarded with a coveted Rainbow Gold Award.

They are the first girls in the Berwick Division to achieve this accolade, which is the highest award a Rainbow can earn.

In order to get the gold, they needed to earn badges, complete lots of different challenges and learn a range of new skills. After they completed all six theme awards and all six skill builder badges, they also had to complete a gold challenge.

Isabella wrote a poem and Olivia made a scrapbook and both shared all the fun times they have had in Rainbows. The girls said they have made new friendships and enjoyed games, crafts, outdoor adventures and eating s’mores around a campfire.

For more information about the 9th Berwick Rainbows, including how to join, email [email protected]