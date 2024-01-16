Berwick’s Christmas Loyalty Scheme winners announced by Chamber of Trade
and live on Freeview channel 276
The winners, who will be sharing a prize fund of £650, have all been informed following the fifth running of the initiative that encourages the use of Berwick-based businesses in the run-up to and during the festive period.
It rewarded customers with a loyalty stamp for each £10 spent. When the customer’s card was full it was entered into a prize draw where they had a chance to win up to £200 worth of vouchers that can be spent locally in any business in the scheme.
Charlie Gardner of Berwick was pictured with his first prize of £200 of vouchers outside of Fieldhouse Gallery in Bridge Street and Tracey Donachie of Berwick was delighted to receive her second prize of £100 of vouchers.
Audrey McLaren from Spittal received her £50 third prize whilst shopping in Foodful in Spittal with its owner Poppy Milne and Jennie Dunn from Spittal received her third prize from the owner of No.1 Woolmarket, Phil Crowcroft.
The remaining winners all received vouchers to the value of £50 each. The prize fund was boosted again by a donation from the Greaves West & Ayre accountants.
Stephen Scott, Berwick Chamber of Trade chairman, said: “For the recent scheme, we reduced the qualification for each stamp from £20 to £10. This resulted in a significant increase in the number of cards in the prize draw.
“A total of 1,396 cards were in the draw, with each card entered spending £200 in local businesses. Our thanks to all those who supported the scheme.”